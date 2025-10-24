Homeschool History Day: Kentucky Is My Land

Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky

Celebrate our state at the Kentucky Historical Society! Delve into Bluegrass heritage with Learning Labs, tours, activities, and more! Design a frontier community, make a Derby hat, explore a replica coal mine, and learn how Kentucky has impacted America and the world. Kentuckians of all ages are welcome!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/homeschool-history-day-kentucky-is-my-land

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
