Homeschool History Program

A once-a-month program geared for busy homeschooling families who want to add a little something extra to their monthly curriculum.

Time: For your convenience, two sessions will be offered: Every 1st Wednesday of the month from 10 - 11 a.m. (Session 1) or 1 – 2 pm (Session 2). Please choose either a morning or afternoon session-lesson topics for both sessions will be the same.

Location: Oldham County History Center, 106 N. Second Ave., La Grange, KY 40031.

Teacher: Helen McKinney, Educator/Genealogist for the Oldham County History Center. (Mrs. McKinney homeschooled her own children years ago!)

Cost: A $50 Family membership to the Oldham County History Center good for one year, or $5 per child per session. Sessions will be held once a month and will run from Aug. – Dec., 2019 & Feb. - May, 2020. Parents/Children with Family Memberships can attend each session free of charge. A Family Membership includes all children, all ages.

A fun, hands-on way for children to learn about the world around them and the county they live in. No boring history facts or dates to memorize, just plain fun! Relying on basic concepts, children will learn that history is all around them, just waiting to be discovered. Children will learn about the history of Oldham County, famous people from the county and their contributions, explore the History Center’s facilities, and learn how both the county and its culture have evolved over the years.

Each program topic will be supplemented by a variety of teaching methods including crafts when appropriate, hands-on activities, and artifacts from our collections which teach about Oldham County’s rich history.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.