Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival

to Google Calendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

 Hometown Rising  Country Music & Bourbon Festival

Hometown Rising, the first-ever Country Music & Bourbon Festival, will make its debut Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, combining two of Louisville’s cultural cornerstones—great music and incredible bourbon.

For more information visit HometownRising.com

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival - 2020-09-12 12:00:00