Honey Bear Farms 3rd Anniversary Party

Honeybear Farms 14005 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40299

WE WILL HAVE CAKE!!

Come celebrate our three years with us at the Depot with some cake and honey samples! We are so thankful for your support and love in our business as we have grown in the past 3 years and we want to say a BIG thank you!

For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12434/t/tickets

Festivals & Fairs
502-208-7127
