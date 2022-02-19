× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Why do honey Bees Matter? : Kids edition Workshop– with Whitney Meagher

Explore the world of bees using all five of your senses during this interactive workshop!

-SMELL: Learn how bees communicate with each other by smell. Use your nose to separate “bees” into their correct colonies.

-SIGHT: Participate in a queen spotting exercise and learn how to spot the queen bee!

-TOUCH: Feel real beeswax and make a rolled beeswax candle to take home with you.

-TASTE: Sample our delicious honey from local hives.

-HEAR: Lots of interesting facts about bees, honey, and pollination!

At the end of the session, each child will walk away with a bee adoption certificate and a beeswax candle!

$12/person, Kids 5 and under are Free

For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12439/t/tickets