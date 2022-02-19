Why do honey Bees Matter? : Kids edition Workshop– with Whitney Meagher
to
Honeybear Farms 14005 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40299
HoneyBear Farms KY
Explore the world of bees using all five of your senses during this interactive workshop!
-SMELL: Learn how bees communicate with each other by smell. Use your nose to separate “bees” into their correct colonies.
-SIGHT: Participate in a queen spotting exercise and learn how to spot the queen bee!
-TOUCH: Feel real beeswax and make a rolled beeswax candle to take home with you.
-TASTE: Sample our delicious honey from local hives.
-HEAR: Lots of interesting facts about bees, honey, and pollination!
At the end of the session, each child will walk away with a bee adoption certificate and a beeswax candle!
$12/person, Kids 5 and under are Free
For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12439/t/tickets