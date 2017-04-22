Honeybee Hive Installation at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Honeybee Hive Installation

April 22 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join the Bernheim Beekeepers in welcoming 10,000 honeybees to their new home! From the safety of the Wildlife Viewing Room, visitors can watch as the bees are moved from delivery package to hive. Beekeepers will guide visitors through the installation process and provide the fascinating “buzz” about beekeeping efforts at Bernheim.

Program is weather dependent. Participants are encouraged to arrive early, as space fills quickly.

FREE event. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members applies.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

502-955-8512

