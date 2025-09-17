× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Grill Honig Harvest Wine Dinner

Honig Vineyard Wine Dinner

Join us on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025 for an exclusive Wine Dinner featuring Honig Vineyards at the breathtaking High Stakes Rooftop Grill. Elevate your evening with five curated wine tastings, beginning with a welcome pour, followed by a guided journey through four exceptional red and white selections — each thoughtfully paired with a chef-personalized, handcrafted menu designed to complement every note in the glass.

Enjoy the ambiance as representatives from RNDC and Honig Vineyards share insights, stories, and pairing tips throughout the evening, making this a truly immersive and educational wine experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase bottles of their favorite Honig selections at the end of the event.

Limited seating available – reserve your spot for this unforgettable rooftop evening of fine wine, fine food, and elevated conversation.

MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com