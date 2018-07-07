Honk Jr. (Age 9-14) Auditions

214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

This delightful adaptation of the beloved fable and the award-winning musical is a heartwarming celebration of what makes us special.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

Ages: 9-14

Auditions: July 7, 11:00am

Rehearsals:

Saturdays Only

11:00am – 12:00am

Performances: October 19 – 21

Audition Details: Participants will be expected to cold read, sing a solo, and act out a scene.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
8596610600
