Feast of Seven Fishes at AZUR Restaurant & Patio

Celebrate an Italian holiday tradition in a new way at the Feast of Seven Fishes at AZUR Restaurant & Patio Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.

The family-style southern Italian meal, originated by Roman Catholics in observance of “The Vigil” as they awaited the birth of Jesus, consists of seven meat-free courses.

The cost is $50 per person

For more information call 859-296-1007 or visit azurrestaurant.com