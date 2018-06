Honor Run Half Marathon

Join us on Sunday November 11th, 2018 to celebrate Veteran's Day and our 5 year annniversary! We will once again hold a 13.1 mile half marathon, a two person relay, a 5K Run/Walk, and a Kids 1 mile event. All races will start and finish underneath the iconic Florence Y'All water tower at Florence Mall. Join us to celebrate our Veterans and honor those who have served us!

For more information call (859) 446-3911 or visit honorrunhalf.com