× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Honoring the Pack Horse Librarians with Celebrated Author Kim Michele Richardson

Join us as we honor the history of the Pack Horse Librarians of Kentucky, who during the Great Depression delivered books to America’s poorest and most isolated people. They believed in the power of books and how books can unite us and build stronger communities. New York Times–, USA TODAY–, Los Angeles Times–bestselling author Kim Michele Richardson has written four historical works on the Pack Horse Librarians. In a rare public appearance, she will join us to talk about their history, discuss her efforts to commemorate them, and sign copies of her books, which Carmichael’s will sell on site. Other special guests will include Eastern Kentucky librarian Laura Adams. We also hope to have join us Janice Kreider, whose mother Irene was a Pack Horse Librarian, along with Julianne Stamper, who remembers them as a child growing up in Appalachia.

Fiddler Jannell Canerday from Louisville Folk School will provide music.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Honoring the Pack Horse Librarians with Celebrated Author Kim Michele Richardson

Sunday, May 18

Frazier History Museum

Program: 2:30–4 p.m.

Book Signing: 3:30 p.m.

Admission: Free with Museum Admission (Free for Members)

For more information or to get tickets visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar/honoring-the-pack-horse-librarians-kim-michele-richardson.