Honoring Our ‘Roots’

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Honoring Our ‘Roots’

November 11 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

HONORING OUR ‘ROOTS’:

A Daffodil Planting Celebration

Join us on for a one of kind experience as we share in the bounty of Bernheim’s Edible Garden at Isaac’s Café. Reflect and prepare for the coming winter months and plant your thoughts and reflections along with your own daffodil bulb. Let the bulb and the promises of a new year take root in anticipation of spring!

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Price includes appetizer with hot cider and a scrumptious lunch of homemade root soup, fresh baked bread, seasonal side, beverage and dessert. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the event.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

502-955-8512
