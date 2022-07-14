× Expand Frazier History Museum Graphic for Hooked on Baitcasting and Bourbon Stories

Before they were legendary names in the Bourbon industry, they were sportsmen using the Kentucky Reel, the forerunner of today’s modern baitcasting reels to fish Kentucky waterways. Many of the early reels were made in Frankfort, Kentucky, very near where George T. Stagg, Colonel Blanton, E. H. Taylor, and brewer Sig Luscher were fine-tuning their own crafts.

Join authors William Hinkebein and Art Lander for a spectacular evening of fish tales. Ticket prices include a signed copy of their new lavishly illustrated book, A Brief History of Baitcasting, Bass Fishing, and the Kentucky Reel, along with light hors d’oeuvres and a tasting of some of the toughest-to-find Bourbons and beers in Kentucky. Stagg Jr., E. H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch, Blanton’s Single Barrel, and Sig Luscher Beer will be on every single tasting mat for every single guest.

Live a little, come have a taste!

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Gallery Access: 6:30–7 p.m.

Program: 7–9 p.m.

General Admission: $59 ($54 for Contributor Level members & Above)