HopCat's New Beers Eve

HopCat Louisville 1064 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

HopCat's New Beers Eve

HopCat is kicking off the start of 2019 with the release of five new beers on tap every hour starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31, for its New Beers Eve celebration. Starting at the top of every hour counting down to midnight, a new beer or HopCat exclusive that you can’t find anywhere else in Louisville will be tapped. Entrance to the event is free, but space is limited. Individual prices for each beer vary. For more information, visit hopcat.com/Louisville or call (502) 890-8676.

Gather your beer-loving friends to sip new, bold brews for the first time, leading up to a midnight toast with Blake’s Glitter Cider. The beer release schedule includes:

• 8 p.m. - Country Boy Brewing’s Double Barrel Shotgun Wedding

• 9 p.m. - Mile Wide Beer Co.’s Apricot Quiet Science

• 10 p.m. - Mile Wide Beer Co.’s Royal McPoyle Imperial Milk Stout

• 11 p.m. - Upland Brewing Co.’s BA S’mores TBK

• Midnight - Blake’s Hard Cider Co.’s Glitter Cider

In addition to unique beers, guests will be able to enjoy HopCat bites including their famous fries, stuffed burgers, killer mac & cheese and more. HopCat’s “Cat Tails,” cocktails with unique twists, such as the Woot! Russian, a White Russian with root beer, vanilla vodka, spiced rum and half-and-half, or the That’ll Do Donkey, a whiskey mule with Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer butterscotch schnapps, hard cider and a lime, will also be available along with a fully stocked bar.

For more information call (502) 890-8676 or visit hopcat.com/events/louisville

HopCat Louisville 1064 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
