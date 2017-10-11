Hope and Healing: Celebrating 125 years of Norton Children's Hospital

For more than a century, Norton Children’s Hospital has cared for the children of Kentucky and Southern Indiana regardless of their families’ ability to pay. Recognized as a leading pediatric hospital in Kentucky and the Midwest, Norton Children’s Hospital is Kentucky’s only full-service, free-standing pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for the health and well-being of all children. The 267-bed hospital and its regional facilities serve over 170,000 patients each year. A History of Hope and Healing: Celebrating 125 Years of Norton Children’s Hospital will explore how this cornerstone of our community has impacted and continues to shape Louisville and the evolution of care for children and families. It will feature a look at the historic beginnings, the latest technological advancements, as well as interactives about prevention and wellness.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org