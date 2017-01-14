Hopkins County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

On Saturday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., is the Hopkins County 33rd Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. It will be held at the Byrnes Auditorium located at 750 Laffoon Street, in Madisonville, Ky. The event will honor the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader with an evening of special guest performances. The keynote speaker is Hilary O. Shelton, who serves as senior vice-president for Policy and Advocacy and director to the NAACP Washington Bureau. Kentucky Human Rights Commissioner Timothy Thomas is organizer of the event

For more information call (270) 836.2281

(270) 836.2281

