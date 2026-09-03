Hopkins County Extension Extravaganza
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Hopkins County Extension Office 25 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County Extension Office
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Hopkins County Extension Extravaganza
You're Invited to the Hopkins County Extension Extravaganza!
Have you ever wondered what the Cooperative Extension Service has to offer? Now is your chance to find out!
Join us for an evening of fun, food, and discovery at the Hopkins County Extension Extravaganza. Meet Extension staff and volunteers, explore our programs, and learn how Extension can help you and your family grow, learn, and thrive.
Free Food
Bounce House
Family-Friendly Activities
Information on 4-H, Homemakers, Master Gardeners, Family & Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Agriculture & Natural Resources
Thursday, September 17, 2026
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Hopkins County Extension Office
25 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431
Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for an evening of community fun. We can't wait to see you there!
For more information visit Hopkins County Extension Extravaganza on Facebook.