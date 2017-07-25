Hopkins County Fair

Tuesday July 25: Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. Judging of Home and Garden Department, Farm Crops, open, F.F.A., Farm Crops, Fruit and Vegetables exhibits

9:00 a.m. All 4-H entries will be judged and finalized by 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.-noon Home and Garden Department begins accepting Baked Goods and Flowers Hay Quality Contest

11:00 a.m. F.F.A. seed identification

4:00-6:00 p.m. Poultry of all breeds to be entered, Judged at 6:00 p.m. and released by 9:00 p.m. (must be picked up)

5:00 p.m. All F.F.A. Garden, Crop, Horticulture, and Shop entries to be entered and in place

5:00 p.m. Weighing of Market Goats

6:30 p.m. Open Youth Market Goat Show

7:00 p.m. OFFICIAL OPENING OF 2017 HOPKINS COUNTY FAIR

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

7:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER - Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. All-Star Wrestling

11:00 p.m. Rides Close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com