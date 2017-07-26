Hopkins County Fair

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hopkins County Fair 

Wednesday, July 26:  Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

General Admission Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

2:00-5:00 Special Needs Day

4:00-4:30 p.m. Weighing of Market Hogs

4:00-6:00 p.m. Rabbits to be entered

5:00 p.m. F.F.A. and 4-H swine showmanship, followed by judging of F.F.A., 4-H and open market Hog Classes

5:00 p.m. Weigh and enter out of County sheep

5:00 p.m. County sheep Breeding show for Hopkins County F.F.A. and 4-H members

6:30 p.m. County F.F.A. and 4-H market lamb show open market lamb Youth show

7:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Miss Teen Hopkins County Beauty Pageant

7:00 p.m. KOI ATV Drag Races and 2 & 4 Wheel Drive Truck Drag Races

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

11:00 p.m. Rides close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
