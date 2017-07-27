Hopkins County Fair

Thursday, July 27: Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m. All Cattle to be entered

6:00-9:00 p.m. Rabbits judged

9:00 p.m. Rabbits released (must be picked up)

6:30 p.m. Judging of all beef cattle: F.F.A., 4-H and open Classes: Beef show order: F.F.A. steers, 4-H steers, open Youth steers, F.F.A. showmanship, 4-H showmanship, F.F.A. Breeding Animals, 4-H Breeding Animals

7:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Little Miss and Mister Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

7:00 p.m. Demo Derby (Click here for Rules)

11:00 p.m. Rides close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com