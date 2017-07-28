Hopkins County Fair

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hopkins County Fair 

Friday, July 28:  Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m. 

10:00 a.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Pet Show  Sponsored by Calhoun’s Farm & Pet 

7:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. Play 'N' Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull (KY Sanctioned Pull)

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

7:00 p.m. KTPA Truck & Tractor Pulls 

9:00 p.m. Street Legal Diesel Pickup Truck Pull

Midnight Rides close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
