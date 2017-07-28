Hopkins County Fair

Friday, July 28: Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

10:00 a.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Pet Show Sponsored by Calhoun’s Farm & Pet

7:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. Play 'N' Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull (KY Sanctioned Pull)

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

7:00 p.m. KTPA Truck & Tractor Pulls

9:00 p.m. Street Legal Diesel Pickup Truck Pull

Midnight Rides close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com