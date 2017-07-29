Hopkins County Fair

to Google Calendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hopkins County Fair 

Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 4:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 4:30 p.m. 

8:00 a.m. Check out time for: Farm Crops, 4-H

10:00 a.m. Agriculture exhibits, 4-H Home Economics entries, and F.F.A. entries

8:00 a.m. All Home and Garden Department

10:00 a.m. Entries, including flower containers, should be checked out by this time

5:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Hopkins County Baby Pageant 

6:00 p.m. KTPA Tractor Pulls

7:00 p.m. GARDEN HALL - WFMW Talent Show (Call Danny Kober at 821-4096 to enter)

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

8:00 p.m. Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers' Association Tractor Pull

11:00 p.m. Drawing prize money - $1500.00

12:30 a.m. Rides close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com

Info
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Hopkins County Fair - 2017-07-29 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™