Hopkins County Fair

Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 4:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. Check out time for: Farm Crops, 4-H

10:00 a.m. Agriculture exhibits, 4-H Home Economics entries, and F.F.A. entries

8:00 a.m. All Home and Garden Department

10:00 a.m. Entries, including flower containers, should be checked out by this time

5:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Hopkins County Baby Pageant

6:00 p.m. KTPA Tractor Pulls

7:00 p.m. GARDEN HALL - WFMW Talent Show (Call Danny Kober at 821-4096 to enter)

7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show

8:00 p.m. Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers' Association Tractor Pull

11:00 p.m. Drawing prize money - $1500.00

12:30 a.m. Rides close

For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com