Hopkins County Fair
Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 4:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 4:30 p.m.
8:00 a.m. Check out time for: Farm Crops, 4-H
10:00 a.m. Agriculture exhibits, 4-H Home Economics entries, and F.F.A. entries
8:00 a.m. All Home and Garden Department
10:00 a.m. Entries, including flower containers, should be checked out by this time
5:00 p.m. CONVENTION CENTER – Hopkins County Baby Pageant
6:00 p.m. KTPA Tractor Pulls
7:00 p.m. GARDEN HALL - WFMW Talent Show (Call Danny Kober at 821-4096 to enter)
7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Flores Circus Thrill Show
8:00 p.m. Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers' Association Tractor Pull
11:00 p.m. Drawing prize money - $1500.00
12:30 a.m. Rides close
For more information visit hopkinscountyfair.com