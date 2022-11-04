× Expand Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Hopkins County Holiday Open House

The 2022 Hopkins County Holiday Open House, powered by Independence Bank, is the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual event to support local member merchants. Participants will offer special discounts and giveaways on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th.

Pick up your bags on Nov. 3rd!

For more information call (270) 821-3435 or visit hopkinschamber.com