Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull
to
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Western KY Sportsmen Pulling Club presents the 2025 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull!
Date: Sunday, August 3rd
Time: 4:00 pm
Cost: $10 - Horse Pull included with fair admission
For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/
