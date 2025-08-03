× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Horse Pull - 1 Pulling Horses

Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull

The Western KY Sportsmen Pulling Club presents the 2025 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull!

Date: Sunday, August 3rd

Time: 4:00 pm

Cost: $10 - Horse Pull included with fair admission

For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/