Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull

to

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull

The Western KY Sportsmen Pulling Club presents the 2025 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull!

Date: Sunday, August 3rd

Time: 4:00 pm

Cost: $10 - Horse Pull included with fair admission

For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/

Info

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Festivals & Fairs
270-245-2970
to
Google Calendar - Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull - 2025-08-03 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull - 2025-08-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull - 2025-08-03 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Horse Pull - 2025-08-03 16:00:00 ical