Hopkins County Outdoor Expo 2025
to
West Kentucky Archery Complex 3100 Grapevine Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Image courtesy of Biblestudybasecamp.com
Website Photo - 1
Jimmy Sites
Hopkins County Outdoor Expo 2025
Hopkins County Sportsmen & Sportswomen are hosting the Hopkins County Outdoor Expo on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 at the West Kentucky Archery Complex. There will be food trucks, seminars, vendors, and entertainment.
The event will feature adventurer, Bible teacher, television producer and host, Jimmy Sites at 3:00 pm on Saturday.
Friday, Aug. 1: 3 pm- 7 pm
Saturday, Aug. 2: 8 am - 7 pm
For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com