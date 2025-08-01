Hopkins County Outdoor Expo 2025

West Kentucky Archery Complex 3100 Grapevine Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hopkins County Outdoor Expo 2025

Hopkins County Sportsmen & Sportswomen are hosting the Hopkins County Outdoor Expo on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 at the West Kentucky Archery Complex. There will be food trucks, seminars, vendors, and entertainment. 

The event will feature adventurer, Bible teacher, television producer and host, Jimmy Sites at 3:00 pm on Saturday. 

Friday, Aug. 1: 3 pm- 7 pm

Saturday, Aug. 2: 8 am - 7 pm

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Outdoor, Sports
