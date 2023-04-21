Hopkins County Schools Joint High School Production of Seussical

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

One of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and Jojo, a little boy with a big imagination. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
