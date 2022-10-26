× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer for event

Hopping Into Shakespeare With Rabbit Hole

Be not afraid of greatness, y’all: This experience is one of a kind. These bottles celebrating Shakespeare will never be released in Kentucky again. Hear how the Bard inspired Rabbit Hole founder and CEO Kaveh Zamanian and take home one of the six single barrel selection bottles featured in the set. To be, or not to be, in attendance—that is the question! Each guest will experience a welcome cocktail, great conversation, three tastings, and the option to buy the barrel selection Zamanian and the Frazier team have chosen. Be true to thine own self and get your ticket today.

Each bottle depicts one of six Shakespearean plays: Hamlet, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello, Romeo and Juliet, and The Tempest.

Doors Open & Bottles Available: 6 p.m. • Gallery Access: 6–7 p.m. • Program: 7–8:30 p.m.

General Admission: $35 ($25 for Contributor Level Members & Above)

Rabbit Hole Shakespeare-Themed Frazier Selection Bottle: $150. Admission ticket must be purchased to purchase a bottle. Limit one bottle per admission. (Bottles must be picked up by the end of the event. Per Kentucky House Bill 415 we cannot ship alcohol.)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org