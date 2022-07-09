Hops on The Ohio - Beer Festival - Owensboro

× Expand hops on the ohio

Hops On The Ohio Beer Festival | JULY 9th from 3pm-7pm

Hops on the Ohio is one of Owensboro’s biggest beer festivals of the year, bringing you all the craft beer, wine and spirits you could ask for at this all-day event. This year’s event will be held at RiverPark Center on Saturday, July 9 from 3-7 p.m.

Hops on the Ohio Fest is a fundraiser for the RiverPark Center, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and community events, focusing on arts education. Each year more than 20,000 students participate in RiverPark’s award-winning arts education programs, many of which are not able to pay the full ticket price. Fundraising events like Hops on the Ohio help to cover these costs and offer free programming throughout the year.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/events/hops-on-the-ohio