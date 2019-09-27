Hoptown Harvest Festival

Begin the Festival Thursday evening with the Museum’s Supper in the Cemetery inside the Riverside Chapel while meeting the dearly departed who were major contributors to the agriculture industry. Boxed suppers are $20 for the general public & $15 for Museum Members. Dinner will be served at 5.

Then enjoy the 3rd annual “Founder’s Square Feast: A Farm to Table Dinner” on Friday under the stars at the Downtown Farmers Market. The dinner will feature a locally sourced 3-course meal served alongside local spirits with ambient music. Social hour is at 6 & dinner will be served at 7. Tickets are $53 each. Call 270.887.4285 to reserve your seat.

Top off the weekend with the 2nd annual Kentucky Bourbon Mashoree on Saturday while enjoying the sips & sounds of our area vintners, brewers, distillers & performers. The Downtown Farmers Market hours will be 10 am – 4 pm with in-season produce available as well as an expansion of our vintage craft vendors. Music starts at 11 & runs til 9. Beverages will be served from noon until 8. Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day – enjoy a hay maze at the Library, face painting, kids zone & tons of other family-friendly activities. Admission is free.

For more information call (270) 887-4285 or visit visithopkinsville.com