× Expand Pennyroyal Arts Council Hoptown Hopfest featuring Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Hoptown Hopfest: Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters

Actor and musician Billy Bob Thornton is bringing his rock band The Boxmasters to Hopkinsville on Saturday, June 4 as part of the 8th annual Hoptown Hopfest fundraiser, a concert benefiting the historic Alhambra Theatre.

The Boxmasters, are a California-based electric rockabilly/country rock band influenced heavily by 60s rock bands like The Beatles, the Byrds, and the Beach Boys. The band has opened for musicians like ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood, Willie Nelson, and Kid Rock.

Traditionally, Hoptown Holiday Hopfest has taken place Thanksgiving Day weekend, however it has been moved to June 4 in 2022 to accommodate this year’s special winter theatre renovation schedule and the calendar of the talent.

Tickets start at $50 and are available online at pennyroyalarts.org.

This event would not be possible without the generosity of our sponsors. Special thanks to Bluegrass Beverage, Rogers Group, Hopkinsville Electric System, Pennyrile Rural Electric, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Atmos Energy, F&M Bank, Christian County Fiscal Court, the City of Hopkinsville, WKDZ News Edge, and WHOP News Radio.

For more information visit pennyroyalarts.org