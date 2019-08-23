Hoptown Summer Salute

to Google Calendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00

Downtown Hopkinsville S. Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Hoptown Summer Salute

This annual festival is the largest in Hopkinsville, which featured over 150 vendors and 3 days of live music in 2017. An estimated 35,000 people attended this festival and it has continued to be a staple in the community. Food and merchant vendors, live entertainment, rides and a variety of attractions make this event a true gem of the south.

For more information visit hoptownsummersalute.com

Info

Downtown Hopkinsville S. Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Hoptown Summer Salute - 2019-08-23 12:00:00