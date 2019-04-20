× Expand asm logo

Horsing Around Creative Writing Workshop

In Kentucky, no animal is more central to the story than the horse. Whether they are the hero’s faithful steed or themselves the heroes, horses become characters in their own right, to serve as foils and mirrors for human characters, and to create unexpected and surprising pathways in our stories. In this class, inspiration will be taken from the American Saddlebred Museum and generative prompts will be used to explore how writing about horses can lead to new and interesting work. Randi Ewing’s short fiction has appeared in American Short Fiction, Little Star and Joyland. She has taught creative writing at Eastern Kentucky University and Washington University in St. Louis. Advance registration fee $30

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/workshops-lectures