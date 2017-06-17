Hospice Race on the River Fest

Google Calendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00

Phil Moore Park 7101 Scottsville Road, Alvaton, Kentucky 42122

Hospice Race on the River Fest

Race on the River will include canoe and kayak heat races. Presented by Nats Outdoor Sports.

For more information visit hospicesoky.org

Info

Phil Moore Park 7101 Scottsville Road, Alvaton, Kentucky 42122 View Map

Leisure & Recreation

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hospice Race on the River Fest - 2017-06-17 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™