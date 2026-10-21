× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Kentucky Historical Society Host A Vet

Join the Kentucky Military History Museum as we celebrate Veterans Day! During this virtual, hands-on learning experience, we will learn about the history of Veterans Day and how to care for the American flag. While students design their own flags, a veteran will talk about what Veterans Day means to them. We will also observe the traditional minute of silence at the stroke of 11:00 EST as we remember the military men and women who serve our country. Recommended for K-5th grade students.

We are extremely honored to welcome Medal of Honor Recipient, Command Sergeant Major Gary Littrell, as this year’s Veteran Guest!

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/host-a-vet-2