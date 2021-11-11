VIRTUAL --- Host a Vet

Host a Vet

Join the Kentucky Historical Society as we talk with two of our own staff military veterans, Claire Gwaltney and Bill Burchfield. Claire is the Teacher Programs Manager and a third-generation servicewoman in the Navy. Bill is a Librarian in the Martin F. Schmidt Research Library and a former Field Artillery Crewmember in the Army. Participants can ask our veterans questions about their experiences as active-duty members in different branches of the military. From Boot Camp to their travels abroad in places such as Japan, Hawaii, Thailand, Guam, and Somalia, our veterans will share their experiences. Watch from your school or home with other students across the Commonwealth as we celebrate the importance of our servicemen and women!

Zoom link will be provided with registration confirmation.

For more information and to register visit history.ky.gov/event/host-a-vet/