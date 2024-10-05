× Expand Hope Church Hot Rods for Hope Car Show

Hot Rods for Hope Car Show

$25 to register, register online early $20.

Make plans to attend Hot Rods for Hope Benefit Car Show at Hope Church Pewee Valley where you’ll find awesome hot rods, awards & raffles, kids zone, silent auction & MORE! All Welcome– classics, cars, trucks, bikes, hot rods 7 customs!

For more information call (502) 241-4673 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/