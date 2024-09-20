Hot Rods & Music at Maples Park
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Come out to Maples Park to put your eyes on some unique rides courtesy of Barney Barnett’s Quads, Rod & Custom Car Club. Indulge at the food trucks and enjoy free live entertainment at the Millstone amphitheater stage. Bring your own chairs. Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear of the park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood, KY.
For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/