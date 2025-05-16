× Expand The City of Crestwood Hot Rods and Music at Maples Park

FREE

Come on out to the Maples Park to put your eyes on some unique rides courtesy of Barney Barnett’s Quads, Rod & Custom Car Club! Indulge at the food trucks and enjoy free live entertainment at the Millstone Amphitheater. Bring your own chairs. Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

For more information call(502) 241-7088 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar