Hot Rods and Music at Maples Park

The Maples Park - Deibel Barn 6826 KY-22 , Kentucky 40014

Come out to Maples Park to put your eyes on some unique rides courtesy of Barney Barnett’s Quads, Rod & Custom Car Club. Indulge at the food trucks and enjoy free live entertainment at the Millstone amphitheater stage. Bring your own chairs to hangout. Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear of the park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood, KY.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
