After Hours at the Speed

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Every third Friday, the Museum will once again be open until 10 pm. Come experience the Speed "after hours" as you've never experienced it before.

September 20 After Hours | September 20

Sponsored by Fords Gin

Important Infinity Room information: Your After Hours ticket includes access to Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrored Room- LETS SURVIVE FOREVER. If you'd like to experience the Infinity Room, be sure to arrive early in the evening, as spots are timed and limited and will be issued at the door. We anticipate all spots will be filled.

5-8 PM | Art making in the Gheens Court

5:30 PM | Gallery Talk in American Storyteller: Winslow Homer with Curator Kim Spence

6 PM | "Kneecap" Cinema screening, tickets sold separately

7:30-10 PM | Louisville Silent Disco with DJ Springbreak and DJ AK, channels to be announced soon

Food and a cash beverage bar will be available to purchase from Marigold Catering. Visit their pop-up during After Hours for sweet treats and delectable bites.

Every third Friday, the Museum will once again be open until 10 pm. Come experience the Speed "after hours" as you've never experienced it before.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org