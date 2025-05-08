× Expand Artwork by Mahayla Mounce Three nuns appear on this advert for The House of Blue Leaves at Flashback Theater Co.

Flashback Theater Presents The House of Blue Leaves

by John Guare

Directed by Jenny Cleberg

Stoner Little Theatre | 808 Monticello St.

May 8-18, 2025

Zookeeper Artie Shaughnessy has his sights set on arrogant aspirations of Hollywood stardom. On a cold October Day in 1965, the day Pope Paul Vl is visiting New York City, Artie and his girlfriend Bunny launch a plan to escape to California by disposing of Artie’s wife Bananas in a mental hospital that has trees with blue leaves. But their plans are more than derailed as the day unwinds into chaos; lost nuns take refuge in Artie’s apartment, Artie’s son Ronnie has gone AWOL, and his apartment becomes the site of a political bombing. This outrageously biting farce puts into perspective just how low some are willing to go for fame.

This production contains depictions of violence, adult situations and the use of unsettling language. There will be a simulated explosion in Act ll.

Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, May 8th, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10th, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11th, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 16th, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 17th, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 18th, 2:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Single ticket pricing for the 11th Season of Flashback productions will be:

Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door

Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door

Seniors – $20 Advance and Door

About the Venue

Stoner Little Theatre is a proscenium theatre space on Somerset Community College’s Campus.

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/events/the-house-of-blue-leaves/