"House Divided" Cemetery Walk Presented by the Mary Todd Lincoln House

Explore the Lexington Cemetery on a self-guided history walk organized by the Mary Todd Lincoln House. The walk will focus on the community’s divided loyalties during the Civil War. Museum staff will be stationed along the route to share stories of both soldiers and civilians.

Start times at 2pm, 2:30pm, and 3pm. Approximately 1 mile. Allow 90 minutes to complete the walk. Recommended for ages 12- up. $10 general public/ Free to museum members. Tickets are required by purchasing online at www.mtlhouse.org and will be available in real-time until sold out.

For more information call 859-233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org