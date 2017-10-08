“House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours

Explore Lexington’s most famous cemetery on a guided walking tour led by staff of the Mary Todd Lincoln House. The tour features graves of both soldiers and civilians, including the Todd family, with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. The tour will be offered at 2:30PM every Sunday afternoon in October (October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Cost is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Space is limited and reservations are recommended by calling 859-233-9999. Admission is collected by the museum at the Henry Clay Monument at Lexington Cemetery located at 833 W. Main Street. Please do not contact the cemetery.

For more information visit mtlhouse.org