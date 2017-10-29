“House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours

to Google Calendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00 iCalendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

“House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours

Explore Lexington’s most famous cemetery on a guided walking tour led by staff of the Mary Todd Lincoln House. The tour features graves of both soldiers and civilians, including the Todd family, with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. The tour will be offered at 2:30PM every Sunday afternoon in October (October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Cost is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Space is limited and reservations are recommended by calling 859-233-9999. Admission is collected by the museum at the Henry Clay Monument at Lexington Cemetery located at 833 W. Main Street. Please do not contact the cemetery.

For more information visit mtlhouse.org

Info
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
History
8592339999
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00 iCalendar - “House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours - 2017-10-29 14:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 2, 2017

Tuesday

October 3, 2017

Wednesday

October 4, 2017

Thursday

October 5, 2017

Friday

October 6, 2017

Saturday

October 7, 2017

Sunday

October 8, 2017

Submit Yours