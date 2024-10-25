House Of Terror: The Last Voyage

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Calling all thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts! You don’t want to miss House of Terror: The Last Voyage, the most exciting and terrifying event of the season! If you’re feeling brave join us at LCT for a spine-chilling haunted house experience like no other! But beware… there may be ghosts and ghouls lurking around every corner. Each night will also feature a special sensory-friendly and family-friendly hour, perfect for little ones or those looking to enjoy a lighter touch of spookiness. Tickets are only $7, so grab your friends and family, put on your best costumes, and join us for a night of spooky fun!

For more information call 8592544546 or visit lctonstage.org/event/house-of-terror-the-last-voyage/

8592544546
