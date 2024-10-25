× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre House of Terror Logo Ideas - 2 Family Weekend Performance Info Friday, Oct. 25 – 6:00pm (Sensory Friendly Hour)Friday, Oct. 25 – 7:00pmFriday, Oct. 25 – 8:00pmSaturday, Oct. 26 – 6:00pm (Sensory Friendly Hour)Saturday, Oct. 26 – 7:00pmSaturday, Oct. 26 – 8:00pmSunday, Oct. 27 – 4:00pm (Sensory Friendly Hour)Sunday, Oct. 27 – 5:00pmSunday, Oct. 27 – 6:00pm

House Of Terror: The Last Voyage

Calling all thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts! You don’t want to miss House of Terror: The Last Voyage, the most exciting and terrifying event of the season! If you’re feeling brave join us at LCT for a spine-chilling haunted house experience like no other! But beware… there may be ghosts and ghouls lurking around every corner. Each night will also feature a special sensory-friendly and family-friendly hour, perfect for little ones or those looking to enjoy a lighter touch of spookiness. Tickets are only $7, so grab your friends and family, put on your best costumes, and join us for a night of spooky fun!

For more information call 8592544546 or visit lctonstage.org/event/house-of-terror-the-last-voyage/