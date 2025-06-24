× Expand . Houston Ballet II

Houston Ballet II at the Norton Center for the Arts

Houston Ballet II is the second company of Houston Ballet, the fifth-largest ballet company in the United States. Comprised of a stellar array of young dancers from around the world, this company performs a diverse range of works and tours both internationally and nationally.

Called “the creme de la creme” by Playbill and “the next generation of ballet superstars” by Broadway Magazine, Houston Ballet II soars onto the Newlin Hall stage with a stunning lineup of classical and contemporary works that highlight the versatility and technical prowess of the dancers.

The program features acts from Twilight, staged by Claudio Muñoz; Fingerprints, choreographed by the acclaimed Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch; and the beloved classic The Sleeping Beauty. This grand finale features Aurora’s wedding celebration, showcasing Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score and virtuosic performances from the dancers.

