Arts Association of Oldham County Human vs. Machine, LAFTA Member Show

FREE admission

October 14th – November 15th

A biennial show featuring Louisville Area Fiber and Textile Artists (LAFTA) and their works at Gallery 104 in La Grange. Founded in 1995, LAFTA is an organization of visual artists, whose work encompasses a variety of surface design and construction techniques, focusing on fibers, textiles and beads. Opening Reception held on October 23 from 7 – 8:30 pm at Gallery 104.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/