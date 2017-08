The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Who is the monster and who is the man?

From the Academy Award-winning Disney team comes a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero.

September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

September 17, 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information call 270-769-8837 or visit thepac.net