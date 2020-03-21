The Hundred Dresses
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Thetatre
“How many dresses?”
“A hundred dresses.”
Wanda Petronski has a funny name and wears the same blue dress to school every day, but when her classmates tease and bully her, she claims to have a closet full of one hundred dresses at home, all lined up. Maddie Reeves doesn’t have much more than one dress herself – but goes along with the game, even though she knows it’s cruel. How do you find the bravery to stand up for what you know is right – even if it means you are standing alone?
Adapted by Ralph Covert and Riley Mills
Based upon the book by Eleanor Estes
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:
Saturday, March 21 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, March 21 @ 7:00pm
Sunday, March 22 @ 2:00pm
Sunday, March 22 @ 4:30pm
$15 general admission
Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up
Performed on the LCT Learning Stage
Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org/event/the-hundred-dresses/