Hunger Walk/Run & Row

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Hunger Walk/Run & Row

Get ready for the most fun you, your family and coworkers will ever have making a difference!

Join Dare to Care for the Hunger Walk/Run & Row on October 1, 2017!

This fun-filled day raises funds and awareness to end hunger in our community. The Hunger Walk/Run & Row includes a 5K Walk/Run and World Championship Voyageur Canoe Race.

The fun takes place at Waterfront Park’s Harbor Lawn.

For more information visit daretocare.org

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

