Hunger Walk/Run & Row
Get ready for the most fun you, your family and coworkers will ever have making a difference!
Join Dare to Care for the Hunger Walk/Run & Row on October 1, 2017!
This fun-filled day raises funds and awareness to end hunger in our community. The Hunger Walk/Run & Row includes a 5K Walk/Run and World Championship Voyageur Canoe Race.
The fun takes place at Waterfront Park’s Harbor Lawn.
For more information visit daretocare.org
Info
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map